On the first day of the strike, hunger strikers and supporters gathered on Cross Campus to write letters to University President Peter Salovey to reiterate their demands for Yale to divest from weapons manufacturing.

Yolanda Wang, Contributing Photographer

On Saturday, April 13, a coalition of about a dozen Yalies known as Hunger Strikers for Palestine began a hunger strike as part of an ongoing effort to demand that the University divest from weapons manufacturers involved in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. The strike comes a week before the Yale Corporation is scheduled to have its last meeting before the end of the semester on April 20.

The group, which now consists of two undergraduate and 12 graduate students, originally threatened to go on a hunger strike in a Wednesday letter to University President Peter Salovey. In the letter, students demanded that the University publish a statement by the morning of Friday, April 12, committing to divestment from weapons manufacturers “contributing to Israel’s assault on Palestine.” In the absence of such a commitment, the students said at a press conference on Friday, April 12, that they would begin their strike.

While Yale adopted a policy in 2018 which forbade the University from investing in weapons retailers, the Yale Corporation has not divested from weapons manufacturers, a source of monthslong outcry from various students and groups. A university spokesperson told the News at the beginning of April that the Yale Advisory Council on Investor Responsibility, or ACIR, was considering the “two separate but related issues” of investments in weapons retailers and manufacturers and that the ACIR is preparing to update the community in the “coming weeks.”

The current hunger strike comes seven years after an April 2017 hunger strike in which eight members of the graduate student union Local 33 UNITE HERE sought to pressure Yale into beginning contract negotiations. In February 2017, Local 33 had won eight departmental labor elections, but the University refused to sit down with the union due to pending legal appeals with the National Labor Relations Board at the time. The hunger strike was virtually unprecedented in labor organizing history.

In 2017, when asked to respond to the hunger strike, Salovey read a previous statement from the University which asked students to “reconsider” their decision to strike, citing the potential harm that hunger striking could pose to students’ health. In the same statement, Yale described the hunger strike as “unwarranted by the circumstances.”

The 2017 hunger strike, which lasted almost four weeks across multiple waves of fasters, also saw graduate students camping in Beinecke Plaza outside of Woodbridge Hall. The 2017 strike also saw multiple marches as hundreds of graduate students and supporters continued to push for negotiations.

The News will follow the strike and any responses to it and intends to provide daily updates in the feed below.

April 13 — Day 1

On the first day of the strike from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., students gathered on Cross Campus to handwrite letters to Salovey in support of the hunger strikers. Five of the hunger strikers were present at the event. The gathering also featured an art build, where students created posters and signs with messages of protest against Yale’s weapons investments.

In a statement at a press conference on April 12, student organizers said that the hunger strike was “organized in solidarity” with strikers at Brown University, Dartmouth College, McGill University and the University of Southern Florida, among other schools.

By the time the strike commenced on April 13, the University had not released a public statement regarding the strike. Yale’s spokesperson previously wrote to the News that Yale is “committed to free expression and the right to peaceful protest” and that University administrators have reached out to protestors to “provide them with resources.”

Laura Ospina contributed reporting.