Courtesy of David Schamis

The Elis notched a mid-week win against Boston University at Nickerson Field in Boston, adding to their three-game winning streak, which started March 26.

The No. 9 Bulldogs (8–2, 3–1 Ivy) defeated No. 15 Boston University (7–4, 4–1 Patriot) last Tuesday, adding another win to their strong season record. Senior attackman Matt Brandau ’24 — who had already surpassed the Yale school record for career goals on March 30 in Yale’s game against Brown — broke Yale records for both career points and assists.

To date, Brandau has notched 183 goals, 144 assists and 327 points in his Yale career. The previous records were all held by attackman Ben Reeves ’18 MED ’24, who was on the 2018 NCAA championship-winning team and won the Tewaaraton Award that year.

Fifty-three seconds into the contest, attackman David Anderson ’26 began scoring, off of a Brandau assist. Midfielder Johnny Keib ’25 raised Yale’s lead 36 seconds later, with an unassisted goal, and midfielder Max Krevsky ’25 tallied another unassisted goal for Yale 18 seconds later.

The Terriers answered back with three consecutive goals in the first frame, by attackman Vince D’Alto, attackman Louis Perfetto and attackman Thomas Niedringhaus. Yale, however, scored three more within seven minutes.

Midfielder Thomas Bragg ’24 made an unassisted goal with 9:06 remaining in the quarter, followed by a goal by Anderson and another by midfielder Carson Kuhl ’25, both assisted by Brandau. Terrier attackman Zach Travaglini closed out the period with a goal for BU.

Yale started scoring in the second frame with points from Anderson and Keib, both also assisted by Brandau. Boston University then tallied four goals, from attackman Jimmy Kohr, midfielder Miles Lipton, attackman Brenden Kelly and D’Alto, reducing Yale’s lead to one.

The Elis fired back with four points, the first unassisted by Brandau, the second unassisted by attackman Peter Moynihan ’27, the third by Keib assisted by Brandau and the fourth by midfielder Patrick Hackler ’24 assisted by Kuhl to close out the half.

Running with momentum at the start of the second half, Boston University tallied three goals, by attackman/midfielder Tommy Bourque, attackman/midfielder James Corcoran and Kelly. Brandau assisted Keib in two goals with 6:16 and 0:38 remaining in the frame, interrupted by a Terrier goal by D’Alto.

In the fourth period, BU and Yale alternated scoring four goals each. D’Alto made an unassisted goal, followed by an unassisted goal by Brandau. Midfielder Jake Cates’ goal was answered back by Anderson off an assist by Kuhl.

BU attackman Louis Perfetto scored an unassisted goal with 7:17 remaining in the game, and less than five minutes later, Bragg scored off an assist by goalie Jared Paquette ’25. Perfetto made another unassisted goal 33 seconds later, and Brandau secured the win for the Bulldogs with a goal in the final minute, raising the score to 18–16.

Yale saw strong offensive play during the contest, with Keib securing a career-high five goals and Anderson following closely with four. Brandau also had four assists, which tied the Yale single-game record, currently shared by attackman Matt Gibson ’12 and attackman Jason O’Neill ’90.

Brandau is the first player in Division I lacrosse this season to post two 10-points-or-more games this season, as well, as he had 13 points in Yale’s game against Colgate on Feb. 21.

While Boston University outshot Yale 64–35, they led by a much narrower margin in shots on goal, 31–24. Yale led 20–16 in turnovers, 41–34 in ground balls and 21–17 in faceoffs.

Paquette made 15 saves during the game, his season high, and posted a .484 save percentage.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will travel to Hanover, New Hampshire to face Dartmouth College (3–7, 0–3 Ivy) at 3:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.