Yale Athletics

The Elis began an undefeated streak in their game against Colgate last Wednesday, improving their season record to 2–0.

The No. 11 Bulldogs (2–0, 0–0 Ivy) trounced the Raiders (3–3, 0–0 Patriot) in a 21–11 contest Wednesday night. The Elis had three separate series of unanswered goals throughout the game — nine from the first to the second frame, five from the second to the third and another five from the third to the fourth.

Colgate midfielder Hunter Drouin started off the scoring Wednesday night less than two minutes into the matchup. Yale answered back four minutes later with a goal by midfielder Johnny Keib ’25, assisted by attackman Matt Brandau ’24.

The Raiders then took the lead with three more goals scored in the first quarter, by faceoff specialist Kyle Rummel, Drouin and attackman Michael Minicus. The Bulldogs, however, didn’t let this affect their play, taking the reins and scoring the next nine consecutive goals in 12 minutes.

Brandau assisted attackman David Anderson ’27 in his first goal of the night, followed by two more goals by Brandau, the first unassisted and the second assisted by midfielder Carson Kuhl ’25. Kuhl then tallied two goals of his own, the first assisted by Brandau and the second unassisted.

Less than ten seconds into the second quarter, midfielder Patrick Hackler ’24 assisted a goal by defenseman Jack Stuzin ’25, and 3:27 later, Brandau scored again. Just 1:40 later, Brandau earned another unassisted goal for the Bulldogs, and in the next two minutes of play, Brandau assisted Anderson to raise the score to 10–4.

Colgate attackman Jack Turner and midfielder Ben Trumble each scored later in the second quarter to reduce Yale’s lead, but Yale answered back with five more goals. Brandau assisted Anderson in the first two, followed by an unassisted Kuhl score and two more Brandau goals — one of the two assisted by Hackler.

Raider midfielder Colin Ruppenstein made one unassisted goal 6:20 into the third frame in an attempt to turn around the scoring, but the Elis yet again went on a scoring spree with five more consecutive goals. Midfielder Thomas Bragg ’24 made an unassisted goal with 7:56 remaining in the quarter, followed by three goals by midfielder Max Krevsky ’25, two of the three assisted by Brandau and Bragg.

Attackman William Sheehan ’26 also scored unassisted in the fourth quarter, before Colgate tallied two points, the first by midfielder Jacob Sposita and the second by Minicus with 7:34 remaining in the game. Midfielder Nicolas Boudreau ’26 answered back 1:21 later with an unassisted score.

Colgate closed out the contest with two more goals, by Trumble and midfielder Liam Connor, but still ended in a massive 10-point deficit.

Brandau had a strong performance throughout the game, setting a school record with 13 total points, coming from his six goals and seven assists. Anderson, Kuhl and Krevsky also had successful games, scoring four, three and three goals, respectively.

Face-off specialists Machado Rodriguez ’25 and Nicholas Ramsey ’24 also dominated the contest faceoffs, going 9-of-15 and 11-of-16, respectively.

On Feb. 19, defenseman Patrick Pisano ’26 was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week, after completing the game with three caused turnovers and 10 ground balls.

Goalkeeper Jared Paquette ’25 was in goal for the Bulldogs for the first 52:26 of the contest and made 14 saves with nine goals allowed, donning a 0.608 save percentage. Goalkeepers Hugh Conrad ’26 and George Northup ’27 both saw time in the goal during the final 7:34 of the game.

The Elis lead 47–38 in shots and 37–25 in shots on goal. The Yale men’s lacrosse team also led 50–42 in ground balls.

Yale will look forward to continuing their winning streak into their next away game of the season.

The Bulldogs will travel for their next contest on Saturday against Penn State (3–1, 1–1 Big Ten) at noon in University Park.