In this episode, Andre Fa’aoso ‘27 is joined by Yale College Council (YCC) President Julian Suh-Toma ‘25 to discuss the role of students in the search for Yale’s next University President, as incumbent Peter Salovey intends to step down at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. Also, Diego Alderete ‘25 joins Fa’aoso for an exclusive on-the-street interview segment where Yale students share their perspectives on the presidential search and how it affects campus life.

Guests: Julian Suh-Toma ‘25

Producers: Andre Fa’aoso ‘27, Diego Alderete ‘25, Alyssa Michel ‘24

Music: Blue Dot Sessions

ANDRE FA'AOSO