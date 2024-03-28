The women’s lacrosse team traveled to Hanover, New Hampshire and emerged victorious against Dartmouth, marking their second Ivy League win of the season.

Yale Athletics

Over their spring break, the No. 16 Yale women’s lacrosse team (8–0, 2–0 Ivy) had a dominant two weeks, securing victories against the University of Connecticut (4–5, 0–1 Big East), Central Connecticut State (2–7, 2–3 NEC) and Rutgers (5–5, 0–3 B1G). The Bulldogs have not won against UConn since 2019, when they topped the Huskies 17–11.

On Sunday afternoon, the Bulldogs traveled to Hanover, New Hampshire to face off against Dartmouth (5–3, 0–2 Ivy) and earned a decisive 15–5 victory. This game marks the Bulldogs’ third consecutive win against the Big Green and the largest margin of victory in school history.

Dartmouth started strong, netting the game’s first two goals and keeping the score tight until halftime, trailing the Blue and White only by four. At halftime, Yale led 7–4. The Bulldogs rallied in the third quarter to outscore the Big Green 6–1, and maintained their momentum until the end.

Although Dartmouth trailed behind by a small margin in the first half, by the end of the third quarter the Bulldogs were dominating the game and leading by eight. The Blue and White outshot Dartmouth 33–10, conceding only a single shot to the Big Green in the second half.

In a standout performance, four Bulldogs secured a game-best four points each: Sky Carrasquillo ’25, Chloe Conaghan ’24, Taylor Everson ’25 and Ashley Kiernan ’27. Kiernan notably achieved her first career hat trick. Adding to the impressive tally, Taylor Lane ’25 and Jenna Collignon ’25 also recorded hat tricks of their own.

An honorable mention must go to Collignon, who scored her 100th career goal in the third quarter.

“My personal highlight has to be reaching 100 career goals,” Collignon wrote to the News. “I didn’t even realize I was close to that mark so finding out after the game was definitely very exciting.”

Yale’s impressive 8–0 record marks their best start since the 2001 season, solidifying their position as one of the three remaining undefeated teams in NCAA Division 1 women’s lacrosse. This remarkable feat places the Bulldogs in a strong position as they prepare for the rest of their season and Ivy League play.

Looking ahead, the Bulldogs will take on No. 23 Brown University (8–2, 1–1 Ivy) at Reese Stadium this Saturday at 1 p.m.