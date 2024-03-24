The Bulldogs, playing as 13-point underdogs, bested Auburn on March 22. But coming off a 69–65 first-round victory, the Aztecs will likely prove a similarly difficult matchup.

Ben Raab, Contributing Photographer

SPOKANE –– After scoring a thrilling 78–76 upset over No. 4 Auburn on Friday, No. 13 Yale is set to face No. 5 San Diego State tonight in Spokane Arena.

The Bulldogs (23–9, 13–3 Ivy) are playing with more confidence than ever before after beating the Tigers as 13-point underdogs. Yet the Aztecs (25–10, 13–8 MWC), coming off a 69–65 first-round victory over No. 12 University of Alabama at Birmingham, are likely to be a similarly difficult matchup.

“They’re very similar to Auburn in terms of what they do defensively,” head coach James Jones told the News on Saturday. “Similar type players and we’ll have our hands full again, but we’re looking forward to the opportunity to prove ourselves.

The Aztec player to watch will be senior forward Jaedon LeDee, who leads the team with 21.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The 6’9” big man scored 32 points on 10-17 shooting from the field in SDSU’s first round matchup. All of San Diego’s offense will run through LeDee.

Similar to Auburn, the Aztecs play stingy defense and put constant pressure on the ball. San Diego holds teams to 30.6 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Come Sunday night, however, they’ll have to contend with Yale’s John Poulakidas ’25, shooting 10-18 from three in his last two games, including a 6-9, 28-point effort to lead the way against the Tigers. Poulakidas, alongside guard August Mahoney ’24, are shooting a combined 41 percent from deep this season.

All-Ivy selection Danny Wolf ’26, who leads the team with 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, scored 11 points in the second half on Friday and adds both perimeter shooting and interior presence to Yale’s starting five. Forward Matt Knowling ’24 — a reliable volume scorer — and two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year Bez Mbeng ’25 round out the Bulldogs starters. All of Yale’s starters average double-digit scoring figures.

“Yale’s extremely hard to guard,” San Diego head coach Brian Dutcher said on Saturday. “They’ve got five guys that can all score.”

Sunday’s game is the Elis second-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament’s round of 32. In 2016, the Bulldogs upset Baylor in the first round and fell short against Duke 71–64 in the following round.

Among a mostly local Spokane crowd, the Aztecs had an entire section of fans cheering them on Friday afternoon. As a six point underdog, though, Yale could get the crowd on their side by keeping the game close.

“We played Gonzaga earlier this year, and I think we put forward a pretty good effort against them,” Mahoney said. “So I think the Spokane community kind of has rallied behind us a little bit, and hopefully they’re just as loud against San Diego State.”

Tonight’s game will tip off at 9:40 p.m. Eastern Time in Spokane Arena.