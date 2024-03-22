Ben Raab, Contributing Photographer

Follow along for live updates from Spokane as Yale plays Auburn in the first round of this year’s March Madness.

HALFTIME Yale 34, Auburn 41

At the half, No. 13 Bulldogs trail the No. 4 Tigers 41–34.

It was a mixed first half for Yale, who turned the ball over nine times and surrendered several easy buckets but stayed within single digits thanks to stellar shooting from Poulakidas and Mahoney. The two have combined for 22 of Yale’s 31 points, on 6-10 shooting.

Danny Wolf has struggled against Auburn’s Johni Broome, who has 13 points and nine rebounds while Wolf is 1-8 with two points on the day.

Bez Mbeng has been terrific defensively for the Elis, but has struggled against the Tiger press with four turnovers.

There is a large Auburn contingent in the crowd, but many of the local fans in Spokane arena have been cheering for Yale.

In the locker room, Jones will likely be telling his team to pressure the ball more defensively and take care of the ball on offense.

– Ben Raab, Staff Reporter

First half, 2:46 remaining | Yale 32, Auburn 36

Poulakidas buries his third three of the half to keep Auburn from pulling away.

Wolf, Yale’s leading scorer, has just two points on 1-3 from the field.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl was yelling at his players in the huddle, telling them to do a better job closing out on Mahoney and Poulakidas.

– Ben Raab, Staff Reporter

First half, 6:15 remaining | Yale 25, Auburn 31

Coach James Jones is not happy as Auburn’s Broome steals the ball from Wolf and gets an easy fastbreak dunk.

The Bulldogs have already turned the ball over seven times.

– Ben Raab, Staff Reporter

First half, 7:12 remaining | Yale 25, Auburn 28

The Bulldogs – who play at one of the slowest paces in the nation – are doing a good job of controlling the tempo on offense.

Yale has found Matt Knowling around the rim twice for shot-clock beating floaters.

The Elis are also out-rebounding the Tigers 10–9, limiting second chance points.

– Ben Raab, Staff Reporter

First half, 8:53 remaining | Yale 21, Auburn 24

Head coach James Jones is turning to his bench to keep up with the Tigers’ fast-paced style of play.

Nine Bulldogs have registered minutes so far, including first-year center Samson Aletan ’27, who has played sparse minutes this season.

– Ben Raab, Staff Reporter

First half, 11:16 remaining | Yale 21, Auburn 24

Bulldogs are in the game, but struggling to respond to the Tigers’ full-court pressure.

Yale already has five turnovers.

– Ben Raab, Staff Reporter

First half, 11:49 remaining | Yale 19, Auburn 20

Yale’s two sharpshooters, Mahoney and Poulakidas, have combined for 3-3 from behind the arc early on, including an and-one four point play from Poulakidas.

Poulakidas leads the Bulldogs with nine points.

Auburn has already picked up eight fouls, putting them in the bonus. Yale will shoot free throws after every Tiger foul for the rest of the half.

– Ben Raab, Staff Reporter

First half, 15:24 remaining | Yale 12, Auburn 10

A three from John Poulakidas ‘25 has the Bulldogs back in it after a slow start.

Tigers star Johni Broome leads Auburn with nine points and three rebounds.

In a wild early sequence of events, Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara has been ejected from the game for an elbow that was ruled a flagrant two by the referees.

– Ben Raab, Staff Reporter

First half, 20:00 remaining | Yale 0, Auburn 0

Bez Mbeng ’25, August Mahoney ’24, John Poulakidas ’25, Matt Knowling ’24 and Danny Wolf ’26 are Yale’s starting five.

Head Coach James Jones is going with the same starting lineup as usual as Yale looks to pull off a March Madness upset.

– Ben Raab, Staff Reporter

SPOKANE — No. 13 seeded Yale is set to face off against No. 4 Auburn today in the March Madness round of 64.

The Bulldogs punched their ticket last Sunday after a buzzer-beating layup narrowly lifted them over Brown in the Ivy League tournament finals. Meanwhile, the Tigers are coming off of a dominant three-game run in the SEC tournament capped by an 86–67 win over Florida in the championship game.

Led by head coach James Jones, Yale is seeking its second-ever NCAA tournament win. In 2016, Yale made history by knocking off Baylor 79–75 before losing to Duke in the following round.

March Madness is a tournament known for its upsets. No. 13 seeds have an all-time record of 32-120 against No. 4 seeds — a 21.05 winning percentage.

The game is set to tip-off from Spokane Arena at 4:15 p.m. EST and will be televised nationally on TNT. Follow this live blog for in-game updates and analysis. – Ben Raab, Staff Reporter