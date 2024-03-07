Mindless Thoughts, which originally started online in 2012, expanded in 2022 to a physical location and has continued to grow.

In the Cedar Hill neighborhood, Mindless Thoughts Clothing is a local streetwear brand that has won over supporters since launching online in 2012 with its captivating hoodies and T-shirts. Fast-forward a decade, and the brand opened a physical store in 2022 that now serves as a must-visit for the city’s streetwear enthusiasts.

LaDrea Moss, the visionary behind Mindless Thoughts Clothing, shared her journey of transforming a simple idea into a thriving business. According to Moss, the name “Mindless Thoughts” was a creative inspiration from a family brainstorming session, capturing the essence of the brand’s creative and unfettered spirit.

“Back in 2010, some teens asked me to draw a logo for their clothing brand. After falling in love with the branding process, I knew I had to start my own line,” Moss said.

Prior to taking this entrepreneurial direction, Moss worked for 15 years as an American Sign Language liaison in the autism field.

However, she described difficulties in transitioning to fashion.

“Starting off with $1,000 and selling from my car, we faced hurdles like finances and location. We faced a recent robbery, losing $20,000 worth of inventory, which hit us hard,” Moss said.

Nevertheless, she now focuses on consistency and staying ahead of fashion trends.

The style of Mindless Thoughts Clothing reflects Moss’ personal taste — comfortable, modern and always in tune with the latest media.

“I sketch out whatever I am thinking,” she says.

As for the future, Moss is ambitious, planning to relocate to a busier area, hire more employees and even consider expanding to other states. Moss hopes that Mindless Thoughts will eventually be a name recognized beyond New Haven.

Customers like Verin Knox are a testament to the brand’s appeal.

“I shop here once or twice a month,” Knox said. “The quality is good, the designs are simple yet impactful, and they always complement recent shoe releases.”

Employee Ciahna Battle, Moss’ sister, adds a personal touch to the story, expressing her pride in supporting the Mindless Thoughts vision.

Battle has been a part of Mindless Thoughts since its inception and valued the opportunity to support her sister and watch the business grow.

“Working here is more than just a job; it is about being part of a family that values creativity and community,” Battle said.

Mindless Thoughts Clothing is located at 1296 State St.