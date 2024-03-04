On Thursday, Feb. 29, city officials presented their plans for the New Haven Shoreline Greenway Trail, which will connect the Farmington Canal Line to the East Coast Shoreline Greenway.

On Thursday, Feb. 29, the city of New Haven presented its plans for the extension of the Shoreline Greenway Trail, pictured above in green, into New Haven, connecting to the Farmington Canal and East Coast Greenway.

The extension plans to connect the intersection of East Street and Water Street to the East Haven town line on South End Road. The project is also set to link East Shore neighborhoods to parks, amenities and the broader New Haven transportation infrastructure.

“You’ve got the Farmington Canal Line to the Shoreline Greenway connecting all the East Shore parks together, creating a really safe and enjoyable path for commuting for recreation, for health, for being a way to connect to your neighbors, to run into people from the neighborhood, and really enhance the sense of connection and community that a lot of paths and things like that really bring,” Giovanni Zinn, an engineer for the City of New Haven, said regarding the local and regional significance of the project. “I think that’s something I certainly noticed, especially during the pandemic, that I got out of my house where I met all my neighbors, and it was a really simple way to build community in our neighborhoods.”

The city has received $9.3 million in funding for the Shoreline Greenway project. Approximately $7 million comes from the federal government, and over $2 million comes from Connecticut’s bond funds.

Mayor Justin Elicker gave special thanks to the delegation that helped secure the federal funds, acknowledging Rep. Rosa DeLauro — who represents Connecticu’s third congressional district — and Connecticut senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

“Particular thanks to not just Rosa and Senator Blumenthal, but Chris Murphy was really key to us getting this $7 million of funding,” Elicker said in the presentation.

Elicker also mentioned that not only will the extension of the trail facilitate more bike and pedestrian travel, but also, in his most recent budget proposal, he requested funding for red light and speed cameras as another way to bolster bicycle and pedestrian transportation infrastructure.

In their presentation, city officials presented their plans for design to continue through 2024 and for construction to start in 2025.

“We’re really excited to bring these two awesome regional assets of the Farmington Canal Line and Shoreline Greenway with this connection in green, which we’re calling the New Haven Shoreline Green line,” Zinn said.

In creating this new trail, engineers are focusing on creating a path that is away from the street or protected by a curb or concrete barrier, provides enough adequate space for both pedestrians and bikers, minimizes disruption of neighborhoods, is a low-stress environment, is suitable for all ages and connects neighborhoods with nature.

So far, the city has yet to accept and execute its grant agreements with its funding partners, complete traffic analysis design plans, apply for necessary permits, execute encroachment and land agreements with the state and complete its purchase of the necessary extra land for the path. Although officials said they hope to begin construction in 2025, Zinn warned that the necessary preparations that must precede construction are on an “aggressive schedule.”

Following his presentation of the city’s plans, Zinn asked for input from New Haven constituents.

“Wouldn’t it make more sense to go up Lighthouse [Road] and then go over to the right on Cove [Street] because Cove already has one side street parking?” Gloria Bellacicco, a New Haven resident, asked the city engineers.

Bellacicco recommended the City consider avoiding placing the path on streets with two-way parking so that it does not interfere with residents who have to park their cars on the streets because their homes do not have driveways.

Aaron Goode of the New Haven Friends of the Farmington Canal Greenway suggested that the trail do more to showcase the shoreline near East Shore Park and Forbes Bluff. Goode predicted that a lot of walkers will not want to follow the currently proposed route because they may want to go up Forbes Bluff and along the seawall for more scenic views.

“I really think this is one of the signature sections of shoreline in New Haven. I think it’s the most signature shoreline in Connecticut to be quite frank,” he said. “I would be remiss not to say we want to showcase that part of the park in that part of our shoreline because it’s so spectacular.”

Another New Haven resident — Chris Ozyck — voiced concern about making sure the trail is designed to feel like a “special place.”

“Part of that is trees. Part of that is architecture. Landscape architecture, resting spaces, things to say ‘here’s where you can find these amenities, where to get water’. You know, any of these things that make the experience feel like you’re cared for as you go from A to B,” Ozyck said.

Ozyck also expressed his appreciation for the money and planning that is going into the creation of the trail.

The New Haven Shoreline Greenway will be approximately 4.4 miles long.