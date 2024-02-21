The women’s basketball team took two losses over the weekend, falling behind Penn and Brown in the running for the Ivy League tournament.

The Yale women’s basketball team (6–17, 3–7 Ivy) faced the University of Pennsylvania (12–11, 4–6 Ivy) and Princeton University (20–3, 10–3 Ivy) for the second time during their 2023–24 season this past weekend.

The last time Yale took on the Quakers this season, a Cinderella story for the books took place when a buzzer-beater from Klara Aastroem ’24 sent the two teams into an overtime that would prove victorious for the Blue and White. The Bulldogs hoped to generate that same momentum back home.

The entirety of the game seemed determined by the first quarter, which was a slow start for Yale. Only Kiley Capstraw ’26 and Brenna McDonald ’24 were able to put the basketball in the net while multiple Quakers piled onto their lead. They continued to burn through the Bulldogs into the second quarter as well, adding salt to the wound with a three-point buzzer-beater of their own going into halftime. In order to rally, the Bulldogs needed more of the same magic they had from their last game against Penn.

But the same Yale team seemed to come back onto the court after the half. The Quakers’ lead diminished by no more than seven for the rest of the half as no one for the Bulldogs could rekindle their team’s spark. Penn sealed the game 66–52.

The game was not without its highlights as McDonald posted a career-high 25 points.

The next day, the Bulldogs needed to turn around and face No. 24-ranked Princeton University, a seemingly unstoppable team.

At the start of the first half, McDonald lept to win the jump ball, tossing to Nyla McGill ’25. Soon after, Jenna Clark ’24 immediately hit the backboard for the first points of the game, trying to get the momentum going early for her team. At first, multiple steals by McGill and Astrom secured quick baskets for Yale, and it appeared as though the Bulldogs might challenge the Tigers.

However, as the game progressed, Yale held onto the ball more and made hasty shots under pressure, while Princeton’s aggression got them to the basket quickly and efficiently. Though Princeton did not start off flawlessly, their defense supplied enough energy to keep the Bulldogs to only 15 points at the half.

After halftime, Princeton came out on a hot streak, scoring 14 points unanswered. Though the stands of John J. Lee Amphitheater continued to roar emphatically, missed shots and errorant passes repeatedly cost the Bulldogs crucial points. Despite a good effort, Yale lost their second game of the weekend to the nationally-ranked Princeton Tigers, 70–25.

Despite her 25 points the game prior, McDonald only posted 6 against the tireless Princeton defense. Clark led the team with 8.

The Yale women’s basketball team will travel to Hanover, N.H. to take on Dartmouth (7–15, 1–9 Ivy) on Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.