Courtesy of David Schamis

The Bulldogs added two wins to their four-game winning streak this week with a victory over Dartmouth in Hanover, New Hampshire on Saturday and a triumph over Hofstra in Hempstead, New York on Tuesday.

The No. 8 Elis (10–2, 4–1 Ivy) conquered Dartmouth (3–8, 0–4 Ivy) last Saturday afternoon in a runaway 20–13 game and followed up their win with another against Hofstra (4–9, 1–4 CAA) on Tuesday night, where the Bulldogs outscored the Pride 16–12. The Tuesday victory marks the Elis’ sixth in a row, since Yale’s victory over Le Moyne on March 26.

The Elis made a big comeback on Saturday, finishing the first quarter in a 7–1 deficit. Big Green attackman Nate Davis began the scoring 1:44 into the first frame, which was answered back by attackman Matt Brandau ’24 12 seconds later with an unassisted goal.

Dartmouth then added six consecutive goals within the following 13 minutes. Davis scored another, in addition to attackman Henry Bonnie, attackman Colin McGill, defenseman Andrew Johnston, midfielder Emmett Paradine and midfielder Quinn Moore.

In an effort to come back from a rough start, midfielder Johnny Keib ’25 opened up scoring in the second frame off an assist by midfielder Carson Kuhl ’25. Midfielder Patrick Hackler ’24 added another goal, assisted by Brandau, less than a minute later, and Keib tallied another to reduce Dartmouth’s lead to three.

Dartmouth midfielder Brandon Ventarola made an unassisted goal with 8:09 remaining in the half, and Keib scored off an assist by Hackler less than two minutes later. Big Green defenseman/midfielder Will Cohen and McGill both added points to raise the score to 10–5.

Attackman David Anderson ’26, off an assist by midfielder Logan Soelberg ’24, restarted Yale’s offensive, followed by an unassisted point by defenseman Jack Stuzin ’25 to close out the half.

Early in the third quarter, Hackler and Brandau both tallied unassisted goals, which was followed by a non-stop Yale attack later in the frame. Within the final 3:04 of the period, Yale scored four points, with two goals by Anderson, one by Kuhl and another by midfielder Cole Cashion ’27.

In the final frame, face-off man Anthony Annunziata ’27 made his first career goal, followed by scoring by Hackler, Anderson, Cashion, Brandau and Anderson again to establish a 19–10 lead.

Bonnie and McGill attempted to make a comeback with their goals for Dartmouth, but they were soon shut down by Brandau, off a Cashion assist, who added another point to Yale’s now eight-point lead. Dartmouth’s Bonnie added one last point with 1:54 remaining to cement the final score as 20–13.

Over the course of the game, Yale led 65–36 in shots and 39–27 in shots on goal. Yale also edged Dartmouth in faceoffs 19–17. Anderson led the team with five goals in the game, matching his career high, followed by Brandau with four and Hackler and Keib with three.

Brandau led the team with five assists, followed by Kuhl with two. Annunziata won 12-of-22 faceoffs, and Stuzin caused two turnovers and three ground balls. Midfielder Jack Monfort ’24 had six ground balls during the game.

The Bulldogs played two goalkeepers during the matchup, Jared Paquette ’25 and Hugh Conrad ’26. Conrad made 10 saves with three goals allowed, logging a .769 save percentage and securing the win.

The game secured the Yale men’s lacrosse team a spot in the Ivy League Tournament for the 13th season in a row, and Yale is the only Ivy League school to do so.

In their game on Tuesday night, the Elis triumphed over Hofstra in their third consecutive away game and fourth game in 11 days.

Yale started the game off with the first two goals by Brandau, the first assisted by midfielder Max Krevsky ’25 and the second unassisted. The Pride then answered back with five consecutive goals in less than four minutes, three by midfielder Justin Sykes, one by face-off man Chase Patterson and another by defenseman Blake Cooling.

To close out the first, each team scored another goal, one by attackman Peter Moynihan ’27 for Yale and another by midfielder/attackman John Madsen for Hofstra. Yale, however, opened up the second frame with three goals in less than six minutes, the first by Brandau and the second two by Anderson, both assisted by Brandau.

While Pride attackman Colton Rudd scored with 7:03 remaining in the half, Stuzin answered back with an unassisted goal four minutes later to close out the half in a 7–7 tie.

Madsen began scoring in the second half, followed by two Yale goals by Krevsky, off a Brandau assist, and Brandau, off a Kuhl assist. Pride attackman/midfielder Trevor Natalie leveled the score at 9–9, yet the Bulldogs retook the lead with unassisted goals by Cashion and Kuhl.

Hofstra midfielder Griffin Turner made an unassisted goal to close out the third period, and Krevsky opened up scoring with a Brandau assist less than three minutes into the final frame. The Pride’s Natalie and midfielder Rory Jones both made unassisted goals to tie the score again at 12–12, but then Yale shut Hofstra down with four consecutive, unanswered points.

All four goals unassisted, Cashion started the series with 7:45 remaining in the game, followed around three minutes later by midfielder Thomas Bragg ’24. Cashion scored again with 2:13 remaining, and Brandau tallied the final goal with under a minute left in the contest, securing the victory for Yale.

While Hofstra led the contest in shots, Yale led 21–7 in saves. Despite the Pride dominating 24–7 in faceoffs and 37–24 in ground balls, the Bulldogs pulled out the win with an effective offense, tallying 16 goals out of their 29 attempts on goal, and an effective defense, going 26-of-29 on clears.

Brandau led the offense with five goals and four assists, followed by Cashion, who made a career-high with three goals during the contest.

Both Paquette and Conrad saw time in goal during the game, Paquette playing the first half and Conrad taking over in the second. Paquette donned a .636 save percentage, making 14 saves, while Conrad made seven.

Brandau was also recently named as one of the 25 nominees for the Tewaaraton Award this season. The star attackman currently leads the nation in points per game, assists and total points.

On Friday night at 7:00 p.m., the Bulldogs will host UAlbany at Reese Stadium in New Haven. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and internationally.