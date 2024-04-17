The women’s lacrosse team claimed victory against Harvard, securing their spot in the Ivy Tournament.

Yale Athletics

The No. 10 Yale women’s lacrosse team (11–1, 5–0 Ivy) beat No. 22 Harvard (8–3, 3–2 Ivy) at Reese Stadium on Saturday with a score of 16–8, clinching a spot in the Ivy League Tournament.

This victory propels the Bulldogs to the top of the Ivy League standings with just two games remaining. The top four teams make the Ivy League Tournament, which is hosted by the No.1 seed.

“My favorite part of the game this weekend was playing on Reece,” Taylor Lane ’25 wrote to the News. “There is nothing like playing on our home turf with beautiful weather in front of our families and fan base. It was especially exciting to get another Ivy win to add to our undefeated Ivy record!”

This season marks the first time in school history that Yale has reached an 11–1 record.

Despite an early 2–1 lead by Harvard, the Bulldogs swiftly turned the tide by netting five consecutive goals between the 8:59 mark of the first quarter and the 13:07 mark of the second. From then on, the Crimson struggled to close the gap, never coming within three goals of the Bulldogs.

The game highlighted outstanding performances, particularly from Jenna Collignon ’25, who led with six goals and seven points. This performance equaled her career-high point tally, previously achieved on April 1, 2023, in a victory against Brown. Ashley Kiernan ’27 was also a key player, scoring four goals in what was her most impressive offensive display since joining Yale. Additionally, Sky Carrasquillo ’25 and Fallon Vaughn ’25 each contributed two goals to the team’s success.

Yale showcased dominant defensive play, led by Vaughn who secured a game-high five caused turnovers, matching the season’s highest for a Bulldog. Lane contributed four caused turnovers, while Laura O’Connor ’27 came through with seven crucial saves.

Emmy Pascal ’26 and the Yale defense restricted Harvard to just 18 shots, marking only the second occasion this season that Harvard has been held to fewer than 13 goals in a game.

Looking ahead, the Bulldogs will travel to Ithaca, N.Y. to take on Cornell University (7–6, 2­–3 Ivy) on Saturday at 3 p.m.