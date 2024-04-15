At Saturday’s Rally for Safe Living Conditions, the union’s leaders and protesters demanded responses from both their landlord and the city.

Maia Nehme, Contributing Photographer

Dozens of protestors holding cardboard signs with the phrases “Power to the People” and “W.W.J.D.? He Would’ve Fixed It” gathered outside City Hall for the Rally for Safe Living Conditions on Saturday.

The rally marked over two months since a pipe burst in the Emerson Apartments on Feb. 1, causing severe water damage to three apartment units. A few weeks later, Alexander Kolokotronis GRD ’23 and James Blau — who have been staying in a hotel since their apartments became unlivable — formed the Emerson Tenants Union in response to their landlord’s request that they continue to pay rent for their condemned apartments. At Saturday’s rally, the union demanded that Emerson Apartments landlord Raymond Sola engage in collective bargaining with them and for New Haven’s Livable City Initiative, or LCI, to enforce the city’s Housing Code Ordinance.

“If our situation is this extreme and we still can’t get it rectified, who knows what’s happening to hundreds, if not thousands, of tenants in the city of New Haven … who are not in the situation of having a condemned apartment but have apartments that are in appalling states,” Kolokotronis told the News.

The union kicked off Saturday’s rally by passing around a petition requesting a meeting with Mayor Justin Elicker. Kolokotronis, Blau and Senator Martin Looney — who previously sent a letter to Sola urging him to engage in collective bargaining with the union — also spoke at the start of the rally.

Blau explained that since the Emerson Tenants Union registered at City Hall on Feb. 23, both Sola and Trinity Lutheran Church — which has owned the apartments since 2000 — have maintained “complete radio silence.” This has involved ignoring both the union’s efforts to engage in collective bargaining and personal messages from Blau and Kolokotronis.

Apart from the demolition of Blau and Kolokotronis’ water-damaged bathrooms during the week after the pipe burst, Sola and Trinity Lutheran have not funded further work on the condemned apartments, according to Blau. Additionally, when the workers turned on fans in the demolished bathrooms, a “thick, brownish, reddish dust” settled over Blau and Kolokotronis’ apartments. Blau said that he professionally tested this dust and found that it was full of mold, yet Sola and Trinity Lutheran did not respond to his requests for remediation.

“I don’t think it’s fair that the landlord can just go in and say, ‘I don’t see mold’ when [Blau] tested and found five different types of mold,” Karime Aybar, who is friends with Kolokotronis, told the News. “They’re not repairing the damages, there’s been a leak for months and they haven’t fixed it, there’s been illegal demolitions. People deserve a place to live and that’s not fair to them.”

Kenneth Naito MUS ’24 lives next door to Kolokotronis. Although his apartment was unaffected by the pipe burst, Naito joined the union after seeing the extensive water damage to his neighbor’s apartment.

Naito emphasized that the union does not plan to employ aggressive organizing tactics, despite the continued unresponsiveness from Sola and Trinity Lutheran.

“We could easily protest on a Sunday in front of the church, but we won’t, because we respect … that that’s a very important day for them,” Naito said. “We’re trying to try to find other ways to engage with them in a peaceful and meaningful manner.”

After their speeches, the union’s leaders led the crowd of roughly forty protesters to Trinity Lutheran, where two representatives of the Hamden Legislative Council voiced solidarity with the union and highlighted the lack of enforcement of New Haven’s Housing Code Ordinance in this case.

LCI conducted inspections of Kolokotronis’ and Blau’s water-damaged apartments in February and sent condemnation notices to Sola on March 19, informing him that both properties were unlivable and that he had a seven-hour deadline to stop the water leakage from above the units. Per the city’s Housing Code Ordinance, LCI also stated that failure to comply with their orders could result in criminal prosecution and a $100 penalty per day of violation.

Blau said that despite Sola’s unresponsiveness to the condemnation notices, LCI still has not prosecuted him or subjected him to the financial penalty, which now totals $5,600. LCI did not respond immediately to the News’ request for comment.

“Your municipalities are bound by state statute to enforce your health and safety,” Hamden Legislative Councilor Abdul Osmanu said at the rally. “When your alder comes to you and tells you that this is not a problem, when your mayor pushes you aside, know that they are complicit in the conditions that you are living under. [That] is why we organize, that is why we fight and that is why we are damn sure going to win.”

The Emerson Tenants Union is the city’s fifth registered tenants union.