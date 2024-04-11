The Yale baseball team has suffered some tough losses but gained a few triumphant wins, players spoke with News about how they think their season is going and what is next for them.

muscosportsphotos.com

As the Bulldogs are (9–16, 4–5 Ivy) approaching their last month in the baseball season, they reflected on past games and shared their hopes for the future with the News. Coming off their 16th game this season with an epic win against the Penn Quakers (13–15, 5–4 Ivy) earlier this week, the Bulldogs seem excited and hopeful for what the future holds.

The baseball season began in Jacksonville, Florida on Feb. 23 where the Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season. After that game, the Bulldogs were bested seven more times collectively holding a 0–8 streak. However, their luck changed once they finally gained their first win at Towson University on March 10. The Bulldogs described their mentality through this period at the beginning of the season.

“We got off to a slow start but since the past couple of weeks we have definitely picked it up,” said infielder Chace Chaplin ’27. “We are playing a lot better as a team and we are competing a lot better. Ultimately, we have been winning more games as a result.”

About two months into the season, the Elis have had their fair share of highs and lows but they collectively seem to agree on one specific moment this season where they all worked together to bark back against their opponents.

The weekend of March 30, the Bulldogs outplayed the Princeton Tigers, beating them 2–1 in the series. A defining moment in this series was the incredible win on Saturday, where the Yalies crushed the Tigers completing 22 runs compared to Princeton’s mere two runs.

“A high was putting 22 runs up on Princeton and winning the series after they beat us last year,” said infielder Davis Hanson ’26.

Currently, it seems as though the Bulldogs find comfort in playing ball in their home territory. Their home record stands at 5–5 compared to their away record of 4–11.

They attribute their success at home to their close-knit bonds fostered on and off the field.

“I’d say our team is a really tight group of guys and are relatively young, so happy with how we’ve been doing and I’m excited for the future of the team,” said pitcher Teo Spadaccini ’27.

Even though the end of the baseball season is in sight, the Bulldogs still have more than a month left to play. The team shared their future goals and what they are looking forward to most this season.

“I’m really looking forward to the Columbia series coming up this weekend. We lost all of our games by 1 run against them last year and they are first in the Ivy League currently so it will definitely be a great series,” said Hanson.

The Bulldogs face the Columbia Lions for the first time this season in New York this Saturday.