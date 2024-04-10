Following a tough match against Boston College, the women’s lacrosse team bounced back and secured a victory against Penn on their home turf, preserving their undefeated record in the Ivy League.

Yale Athletics

On Wednesday afternoon, No. 16 Yale women’s lacrosse team (9–1, 3–0 Ivy) fell to No. 4 Boston College (11–2, 5–1 ACC) with a final score of 16­–8, ending their impressive nine-game winning streak.

While the Bulldogs are among the four teams that have limited the Eagles to fewer than 17 goals this season, their efforts fell short of clinching the victory. Notably, Yale has not emerged victorious against Boston College since 2008.

The Blue and White demonstrated resilience until the last minute, as Jenna Collignon ’25, Karina Herrera ’27 and Ashley Kiernan ’27 each scored two goals. Particularly noteworthy is goalkeeper Laura O’Connor ’27, who made 10 pivotal saves, marking the highest count in her Yale career.

On Sunday afternoon at Reese Stadium, Yale (10–1, 4–0 Ivy) topped No. 7 University of Pennsylvania (8–3, 2–2 Ivy) with a score of 16–8, maintaining their grip on first place in the Ivy League, and continuing to cause upset within the conference. The game marked Yale’s largest margin of victory against Penn since 2001, where they won 10–2.

With the victory, Yale improves to 10–1 overall for the first time in school history.

Following the Quakers’ third goal in the second quarter, the Bulldogs held them scoreless for 23 minutes and 25 seconds, building a commanding 14–3 lead that Penn struggled to narrow.

The game showcased remarkable displays from Sky Carrasquillo ’25, Taylor Everson ’25 and Collignon, each securing hat tricks. Everson stood out by scoring three consecutive goals in just six minutes. Captain Chloe Conaghan ’24 also delivered a standout performance, tallying a career-high four goals and seven points, leading all scorers.

Yale dominated defensively, with Molly McGuckin ’25 having a game-best three ground balls and Fallon Vaughn ’25 claiming the coveted title of defensive player of the week.

“My favorite moment of the game aside from watching our captain, Chloe Conaghan, have an amazing game was definitely when we ran onto the field after the final buzzer,” Herrera wrote to the News. “The pride and comradery we all felt marked our moment of redemption that we will all cherish forever.”

Looking ahead, the Bulldogs will take on No. 22 Harvard University (8–2, 3–1 Ivy) at Reese Stadium on Saturday at noon.