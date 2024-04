Will Walker ’26, a sophomore in Ezra Stiles, is best known around campus as the “Bubble Guy” for his regular bubbling sessions on Cross Campus. Join us for a special on-site episode where host Joanne Lee ’26 and Will discuss the behind-the-scenes process behind making bubbles, his potential plans for expanding his bubbling endeavors, and what inspires Will to bubble so frequently.

Producers: Joanne Lee ’26 and Xavier Guaracha ’25

Music: Blue Dot Sessions

JOANNE LEE Joanne Lee is on staff for the Podcast desk, serving as a lead producer for Silhouette. She is a sophomore in Silliman College majoring in the Humanities on the general track.