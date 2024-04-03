The women’s lacrosse team played against Brown at home, emerging victorious and etching their names in history with an undefeated record.

Yale Athletics

On Sunday afternoon at Reece Stadium, the undefeated No. 16 Yale women’s lacrosse team (9–0, 3–0 Ivy) triumphed over No. 23 Brown (8–3, 1–2 Ivy) with a final score of 10–5.

Securing their ninth victory of the season, this win maintains the Bulldogs’ undefeated status, a feat not achieved since 1995. Remarkably, this is only the second time in the program’s history that the team has achieved a 9–0 record.

“The whole team is ecstatic about what we have accomplished so far this season,” Laura O’Connor ’27 wrote to the News. “We have all been working so hard from preseason to now, so to see everything fall into place is a great feeling.”

The Bulldogs kept the Bears off the scoreboard for the first 21 minutes and 58 seconds of the game, enabling Yale to establish a commanding 4–0 lead. Despite their efforts, Brown failed to close the gap to within two goals of the Blue and White for the rest of the game.

Despite the Bears’ season average of 26.4 shots on goal per game, Yale limited Brown to just 10 shots on goal in this matchup. This was the fewest goals scored in a game for Brown since April 2023.

The game featured impressive performances from Sky Carrasquillo ’25 and Ashley Kiernan ’27, each scoring two goals. Fallon Vaughn ’25 stood out with the game’s sole hat trick, alongside an outstanding display of five caused turnovers and four ground balls. Chloe Conaghan ’24 also made a significant contribution with three points, while goalkeeper O’Connor made five crucial saves.

Yale’s impressive 9–0 record makes the Bulldogs the only unbeaten team in the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse. This remarkable feat places the Bulldogs in a strong position as they prepare for their upcoming game against a top five program.

Looking ahead, the Bulldogs will travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, to take on No. 4 Boston College (10–2, 5–1 ACC) on Wednesday at 2 p.m.