Yale’s men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded their indoor season this past weekend in Boston at the ECAC and IC4A Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Yale Athletics

On Saturday and Sunday, Yale’s track and field teams concluded their indoor seasons at Boston University, where the men competed in the IC4A Indoor Track and Field Championships and the women competed in the ECAC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Short for Intercollegiate Association for Amateur Athletes of America and the Eastern College Athletic Conference, the IC4A and ECAC Championships feature many division 1 schools from the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the country. The Bulldogs sent a limited group of athletes to compete, with most athletes finishing their season at the Ivy League Indoor Track & Field Championships on Feb. 24 and 25.

“We made some strides forward during the indoor season and are ready to continue to improve as we move outdoors,” head coach David Shoehalter wrote to the News. “Our goals outdoors remain to improve on our finishes from last year. I am excited about the rest of the year and looking forward to getting started anew this week.”

On the men’s side of competition, the Bulldogs competed in the middle and long distance events. Owen Karas ’26 placed second overall in the mile with a time of 4:04.99, followed by teammates Braden King ’26 in fourth with a 4:08.31 finish and Brian Gamble ’27 in sixth with a 4:09.08 finish. All three earned All-East honors because of their top-eight finishes. Austin Montini ’25 also brought home a second-place finish with a time of 2:30.91 in the 1000m, and Thomas Cirrito ’24 brought home another fourth-place finish with a 1:50.23 time in the 800m. Kenan Pala ’26 secured another top-eight finish, taking seventh in the 3000m with a PR of 8:10.44.

In the men’s relays, the distance medley relay team finished in fourth with a 9:53.77 finish led by Ronan Luff ’27, Cirrito, Amare Fields ’27 and Tanish Chettiar ’26.

“At the IC4A championships, we had another shot at championship racing before the indoor season ended,” Karas wrote to the News. “Championship racing can be a unique experience as it is often a multi-day event with multiple races per athlete. Without sending a full squad, our team was still able to take fourth place overall in the meet. Our miler group was particularly excited as we secured four automatic qualifiers from prelim heats on Saturday. All four of us scored in the final on Sunday. Getting the extra championship racing experience will serve us well when the Ivy League outdoor championship arrives this spring.”

The women’s team only sent one athlete to compete, Linde Fonville ’26, who took ninth in the mile with a time of 5:00.46.

With the rest of the teams staying home this weekend, men’s team captain Matt Appel ’24 offered insight into his team’s attitude toward the conclusion of the indoor and the beginning of the outdoor seasons.

“I think Heps gave us a good reminder of the work that is still to be done for our team,” Appel wrote to the News. “We were close to something that we could be satisfied with, but starting with myself, points were left on the table across the board. I see this as an opportunity for us to double down on our efforts for the outdoor season so that we can end the year on a high note and be able to see how much we have grown. We were only one point off of 6th, and not far out of 5th which would be a 3 place jump as a team from last year. The attitude for this team going forward needs to be progress over perfection.”

The Bulldogs will kick off their outdoor season in Orlando, where they will head to the University of Central Florida to compete in the Knights Invite on March 22 and 23.