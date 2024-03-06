The women’s lacrosse team traveled to New Jersey and emerged victorious against Princeton, marking their first Ivy League game.

Yale Athletics

The No. 21 Yale women’s lacrosse team (4-0, 1–0 Ivy) earned a dominant 11–9 victory against Princeton University (3–2, 0–1 Ivy) on Saturday afternoon away at Sherrerd Field in Princeton, New Jersey.

This game marks the Bulldogs’ third consecutive win against the Tigers and represents Yale’s first victory at Princeton since 1988 when the Bulldogs secured a 10–9 win.

“Princeton has been a tough place for us to play on the road,” Taylor Lane ’25 wrote to the News. “But we focus on the controllables, and our veteran squad this year is all business.”

The game showcased thrilling back-and-forth action, with both teams scoring four goals in the opening quarter.

Princeton gained a 6–4 lead early in the second quarter but a rapid pair of goals by Jenna Collignon ’25 leveled the score at 7–7 by half-time.

“We knew Princeton was a gritty team that’s been able to come back from large goal deficits this season,” Lane wrote to the News. “So, at halftime, we knew we had to stay focused, follow the adjustments our coaches made, and stick to our game plan.”

The halftime discussion proved to be pivotal, as the Bulldogs dominated the Tigers in the third quarter, outscoring them 3–0, which ultimately sealed the victory.

In the second quarter, Yale held Princeton scoreless for 29 minutes and 14 seconds, turning a 7–6 deficit into an 11–7 lead. Although the Tigers scored one goal with 4:49 left, the Bulldogs answered with a commanding 5–0 streak, securing their lead until the final whistle.

The game saw five goals and five draw controls from Collignon. Sky Carrasquillo ’25 and Karina Herrera ’27 both deserve honorable mentions for their two-goal contributions, along with goalkeeper Laura O’Connor ’27, who made five crucial saves.

“We knew this game was going to be tough and we had to work together and rely on each other to get it done,” Collignon wrote to the News. “This game emphasized how important the little things are like winning draws, ground balls, clears, and finishing your shots.”

Yale has moved to No. 18 in the National Poll after beating Princeton.

Looking ahead, the Bulldogs will take on the University of Connecticut at Reece Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by a match against Central Connecticut State at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.