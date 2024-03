Jodi Kantor is a Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter at the New York Times. She’s also the co-author of the bestselling book She Said, which goes behind the scenes on her and Megan Twohey’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein. Join Lily Isaacs as she talks with Jodi about the writing that inspired her, finding a career you love, and the importance of seeking the truth.

Produced by Lily Isaacs and Xavier Guaracha ’25.

Music by Blue Dot Sessions