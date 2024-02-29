The women’s lacrosse team demonstrated dominance, clinching victories against Quinnipiac and Temple, with valuable contributions from various players.

The No. 21 Yale women’s lacrosse team (3–0, 0–0 Ivy) took on Quinnipiac University (0–3, 0–0 MAAC) in a midweek game and Temple University (4–2, 0–0 ACC) on Saturday, securing two hard-fought wins.

The Bulldogs clinched a commanding 20–8 victory against Quinnipiac University (0–3, 0–0 MAAC) on Wednesday afternoon at Reece Stadium.

The Blue and White dominated from the beginning, securing an 8–2 lead in the opening quarter. This early advantage enabled Yale to rest their starters for most of the remaining game.

Yale demonstrated their depth by holding onto a five-goal lead starting from the second quarter. The game saw goals from 11 different players, with a total of 12 players contributing points for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have 10 wins and zero losses against the Bobcats since 2013.

A total of 31 players made appearances for the Bulldogs, with first-year midfielders Ashley Kiernan ’27 contributing two assists and Karina Herrera ’27 netting two goals in their Yale debuts.

“It honestly was just great to see all the hard work pay off after this fall and preseason,” Herrera wrote to the News. “I am beyond thrilled that my first debut went well and that I was able to share my first collegiate point with an assist from one of my fellow first-years!”

On Saturday, the Bulldogs traveled to Philadelphia to take on Temple, securing a 13–5 win against the Owls. Temple started the season undefeated until they were beaten by the Bulldogs.

Temple netted the game’s opening goal, but the Bulldogs fought back, scoring the next 10. Yale maintained a strong defense, keeping the Owls scoreless from the 9:18 mark of the first quarter until the 0:46 mark of the third quarter.

The game saw contributions from several players. Chloe Conaghan ’24 and Taylor Lane ’25 provided assists, while Bella Saviano ’26 and Emmy Pascal ’26 showcased their skills in forced turnovers and ground balls.

“My favorite moment of the weekend was Taylor Everson and Taylor Lane’s rebounded goals,” Conaghan wrote to the News. “One of our big focuses for the game was crashing to the net on every shot and taking advantage of offensive rebounds, so it was great to see a small thing like that translate into crucial goals that put us ahead early.”

Sky Carrasquillo ’25 and Taylor Everson ’25 each secured hat tricks, marking Carrasquillo’s second hat trick this season. Yale’s first three games have seen seven hat tricks from six players.

Looking ahead, the Bulldogs will travel to New Jersey on Saturday to compete against #23 Princeton at 12 p.m.

“I can’t wait to show the Ivy League who Yale Lacrosse is this season,” Conaghan wrote to the News. “It will be a gritty game, and I am looking forward to seeing us dominate on both ends of the field.”

Princeton University (1–1, 0–0 Ivy) will be their first Ivy League game of the 2024 season.