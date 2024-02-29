Courtesy of the Yale School of Music

The sounds of the student-run Davenport Pops Orchestra echoed through Woolsey Hall on Feb. 24 for the group’s third concert of the year, “In a Galaxy Far, Far Away.”

The performance, which combined classical sounds with modern percussion, was divided into several sections. The first was a Star Wars orchestral suite, featuring the “Main Title,” “Princess Leia’s Theme,” “The Imperial March” (Darth Vader’s theme), “Yoda’s Theme” and “The Throne Room and End Title.” The next was an original arrangement of the main themes from “My Neighbor Totoro” and “The Wind Rises.” This was followed by “The Dpops Wiirangement,” which included popular “Wii Sports” and “Super Smash Bros: Brawl” sounds. Finally, the group performed “Badtameez Dil” from Bollywood film “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”

“I started conducting with DPops my sophomore year … it’s opened up so many other musical opportunities and doors since then,” said Maggie Schnyer ’24, a conductor.

According to Helen Zhou ’25, who currently serves as a co-president of the organization, what makes DPops unique is the sense of community that it aims to cultivate.

She emphasized the importance of balancing fun with “high-quality musicianship.” Eric Gan ’25, the club’s other co-president, said, “We have enough enthusiasm from just our members to arrange all the stuff that we do.”

Community-building extends beyond the rehearsal room, with DPops hosting additional social events, board dinners, movie nights, game nights and post-concert after parties.

This specific concert was open to both members of the Yale community and New Haven residents. Gan reflected on some of the challenges faced, which included communication with local schools.

The performance also included non-traditional elements to appeal to the younger audience members in the crowd. During the “Wiirangement,” there was a projection screen behind the musicians that took the audience through various pre-recorded gameplays to simulate the Nintendo theme. At the end of the performance, children were invited to go onto the Woolsey Hall stage to get a glimpse of the performers’ perspective. Additionally, while presenting the Star Wars theme, conductor Mitchell Dubin ’25 walked in with a lightsaber, engaging in an “altercation” with conductor Eli Gilbert ’24 until Gilbert fell to the ground. Dubin then took over, continuing the symphony.

According to Gan and Zhou, DPops hopes to continue the tradition of performing at Woolsey Hall. Last year marked their first concert there since the “late 2000s [or] early 2010s,” Zhou said.

In the middle of the performance, Gan and Zhou stepped out to give credits to the various individuals and groups that made the performance possible, while also highlighting the importance of music education and community engagement.

Inside the Schwarzman Center, Woolsey Hall is located at 500 College St.

