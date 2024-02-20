Christina Lee, Photography Editor

Cowgirl boots, pointed toe heels and elevated basics – these are the favorite trends of the newest fashion collective on campus.

Fashion Lifestyle at Yale is a student-led fashion collective founded by Kellsie Lewis ’27, Marame Diop ’27 and Sumarha Tariq ’27. The three co-founders initially connected through the class of 2027 Instagram and grew closer over their shared love for fashion. In the fall semester, seeking more than just runway shows as a creative outlet, the three decided to start FLY.

FLY meets bi-weekly to facilitate casual conversation about the latest fashion trends, brainstorm moodboards for photoshoots, and maintain an on-campus community year-round. The founders hope that FLY members can enjoy fashion aside from the rigor of Yale.

“I feel like specifically at Yale, many people can be afraid to dress up or to show their creativity because it’s a school that is built on a strict way of dressing and expressing your creativity,” Diop told the News. “I want other people to feel confident in themselves, no matter what they put on … and show Yale as a creative space. It doesn’t have to die just because we’re a rigorous school, but it can be expressed in different ways.”

FLY aims to distinguish itself from other fashion organizations on campus by intersecting three sectors: runway and print modeling, journalism and innovation. Their lineup of projects for the spring semester includes themed photoshoots, the publication of a magazine and a spring fashion show to close off the year.

The theme for the inaugural issue of the FLY magazine, led by Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief Tariq, is “LAUNCH,” an ode to the club’s own early stages. Tariq hopes for submissions about fashion firsts and what got people into fashion, centering the issue on new beginnings and fresh take-offs. Tariq looks forward to extending submissions to the magazine, which she described as “Vogue with a zine-like twist,” to non-Yale students as well.

Looking ahead, the prospective theme for the spring fashion show is “FLY,” a play on the organization’s acronym. The three-act show, which the organizers hope to set in an airport and outer space, will center around self-exploration and autonomy.

For FLY’s leaders, branding is all about being accessible and fun. Explaining the meaning behind the club’s name, Lewis noted, “When I hear the word ‘fly,’ I automatically think of using it in a social, fashion context. So I feel like it’s a really accessible language.”

By continuing to grow their social media presence, FLY hopes to see greater turnout as well. Their first meeting, which took place in Linsly-Chittenden Hall on Sunday, saw around 20 people in attendance.

FLY’s first meeting was also composed primarily of students of color, which the organization believes to be a core mission for its contribution to fashion culture at Yale.

“A lot of people’s boards don’t look like ours and inclusivity is really important to us. In fashion, it’s still a really big problem – there’s not enough of it in every single aspect possible. And for FLY, I’m super proud of the community that we’re growing,” Tariq said.

Beyond member demographics, FLY hopes to champion its inclusive ethos in projects as well. In late March, FLY plans to host a thrift excursion to Soulful Threads and MINIPNG, both of which are Black-owned businesses in New Haven. They aim to learn from Black creatives on what it is like to start a fashion venture.

Members are excited to engage with the creative community FLY promises. Maya Samuel ’27, who attended the group’s first meeting, said, “I want to get inspired from other people. And see how other people show off their creativity through their outfits and formulate my own style.”

FLY’s spring fashion show is scheduled for April 25.