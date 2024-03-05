First, purchase all of the property you can. Second, create a housing shortage by buying up all of the available houses. Third, drive up rent prices to bankrupt anyone who dares set foot on your property. Fourth, rake in the money!

At this point, it’s hard to tell if that’s a strategy for Monopoly or Elm Campus Partners — Yale’s property management company. Still, there’s a crucial distinction. One is a game that all of the players can walk away from with little more damage than a bruised ego. The other is gentrification, where people are literally getting kicked out of their homes. In November, Yale bought 57 Broadway, leaving just one building to go until it acquires all nine properties on North Broadway. We know this little strip of buildings as ‘The Shops at Yale,” where you can buy the ugliest sweater you’ve ever seen, but it’s $129 so it’s probably cute. Yet there’s more to this row of capitalist nightmares than paying $12 for a pack of Oreos. To some people, Broadway is home. And that’s about to change.

By the end of 2025, Yale is pushing at least two people out of their homes, both of whom aren’t affiliated with Yale but were drawn to the vibrant downtown New Haven community. All of this is because of an Elm Campus Partners policy that only allows Yale students and staff to live in Yale-owned rentals. This policy had to have been devised by a Yalie. Yale’s economics classes have taught me incredibly valuable skills like profit maximization, tax evasion and how to consider things from a positive rather than a normative perspective — which is econ-speak for “ignore the ethical implications.” Yale ranks among the best in undergraduate Economics programs, boasts the best undergraduate education for pre-law students in the country and the best law school in the nation. Nothing else could explain the fact that Yale owns over $4.3 billion worth of property and only pays about $5 million in property taxes [1]. A feat like that could only be accomplished by an act of God or a superhuman team of tax lawyers. In Yale’s case, it’s definitely the latter, and could perhaps explain why they’re kicking two tenants out of their homes. According to CGS§12-81(7)(a), a property owned by a nonprofit is tax-exempt if that property is used to further the nonprofit’s tax-exempt purpose. Yale can claim tax exemptions on a leased property as long as it’s for the purposes of education — for example, housing Yale students or faculty. If a real estate property generates over $6,000 in annual income and isn’t used for educational purposes, Yale has to pay taxes on it. Therefore, Yale will save approximately $65,224.99 in taxes on 57 Broadway by no longer renting to non-Yale affiliates.

Yet, contrary to popular belief, the problem is not that Yale needs to pay more taxes. Yale is still New Haven’s third largest taxpayer, Yale is voluntarily giving over $135 million [2] to promote growth in New Haven over the next 6 years, and the State of Connecticut recently doubled its Payment In Lieu Of Taxes, or PILOT, funding to New Haven to $90 million [3]. PILOT funding is given annually to make up for lost property tax revenue due to non-profits property ownership. Without Yale and Yale-New Haven Hospital, the city’s two biggest nonprofits, New Haven would not be getting this much funding. As much as people like to make Yale look like some big evil corporation, draining our pockets and filling our heads with lies, it’s actually not too bad. Most of Yale’s budget goes to salaries, which still generate revenue through income taxes and are reinvested into the local economy. Furthermore, Yale provides its own shuttle services and helps organizations like Dwight Hall give back to the community. Yale offers winter clothing grants for FGLI students and has one of the best financial aid programs in the nation. Aside from the questionable integrity of some economics classes, we’re being taught useful skills and making new knowledge. We ought to center our policy-related debates around this: what does forming a ‘Yale Bubble’ say about education?

Yale is fine with diversity of knowledge and opinions when it’s the Buckley Institute or Party of the Left — so long as they’re Yale-affiliated. Yet if you didn’t attend some fancy college and don’t speak with eloquent English, your opinion is not welcome here. Even in Yale’s own mission statement, it states our exchange of ideas happens within a community “of faculty, staff, students, and alumni” — nothing about those outside of our ivy walls. That’s not diversity of discourse, no matter how different we look. Knowledge isn’t confined to the ivory tower and it isn’t only shared between Ivy-leaguers. Everyone has knowledge to share that can’t always be found in books or papers. One tenant is a teacher himself and a saxophonist, another is a graphic designer. By pushing people who don’t fit our standards out, we’re losing what they could have contributed to our community.

Yale may soon have a monopoly on New Haven, but it will never have a monopoly on knowledge.

Footnotes:

[1] Out of over $102 Million in taxes Yale would pay if it weren’t exempt, according to a 2021 estimate.

[2] Prior to recent changes, Yale gave New Haven $13 Million annually, the largest voluntary PILOT by a nonprofit in the nation. Yale has since nearly doubled their donation to $23 Million annually.

[3] This funding contributed to New Haven’s $22.3 Million budget surplus in 2022-2023. $16 Million of this surplus was allocated to the City’s $45 Million settlement with Randy Cox, part of the largest payment to a victim of police brutality in U.S. History.

FAITH DUNCAN is a first year in Saybrook College. Her fortnightly column, “Reframing,” emphasizes looking into the frameworks of norms, institutions, and mindsets that shape life at Yale. Contact her at faith.duncan@yale.edu.