On Saturday and Sunday, Yale’s track and field teams headed to Cambridge to compete in the Ivy League Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Against their seven Ivy rivals, the Elis took home seventh in the men’s competition and eighth in the women’s competition. Many athletes set personal records and earned points for the Bulldogs, and three athletes — men’s team captain Matt Appel ’24, Brian Di Bassinga ’26 and Gloria Guerrier ’27 — notched top three finishes in their events.

“There were some very good performances across the board, but we can’t be satisfied,” men’s head coach David Shoehalter wrote to the News. “There is a great deal of room for improvement, and I am confident that we will see big improvements moving forward.”

On the men’s side of events, Appel and Di Bassinga led the scoring for the Bulldogs, with Appel’s 18.13m hurl in the shot put earning him third and Di Bassinga’s 15.29m PR in triple jump earning the team a second bronze. Kit Colson ’25 came in next for the Bulldogs at fourth place in the 60m with a finish of 6.81 seconds. Thomas Cirrito ’24 also secured points for Yale, taking fifth in the 800m with a time of 1:50.98. Sean Kay ’24 took home seventh in the 5k with a 14:20.07 finish, a solid finish for the cross country team captain who earned a bid to NCAA Nationals in the fall.

The men’s relays also performed strongly, with the distance medley relay, 4×880, and 4×440 teams all earning the Bulldogs points. Featuring Leo Brewer ’25, Cirrito, Owen Karas ’26 and Andrew Farr ’26, the distance medley relay team took fourth, as did the 4×880 team featuring Brian Gamble ’27, Calvin Katz ’25, Tanish Chettiar ’26 and Austin Montini ’25. The 4×440 team took sixth, featuring a squad of Jacob Kao ’25, Aaron Miller ’25, Colson and Simon Jupp ’25.

“We qualified a lot of people to the finals and did a decent job hanging in there with some tough competition,” Captain Appel wrote to the News. “I’m proud of all the men who scored, and am pleased with the effort the team put forward. As individualized as track and field can seem, the beauty of competing at the collegiate level is that at conference meets it is a team sport and everyone’s contribution counts. Over the weekend we, as a team, didn’t place how we wanted and we are going to double down for outdoors to get rid of that bitter taste in our mouths.”

On the women’s side of events, Guerrier led the team with a third-place finish in the 500m, clocking in at 1:13.04. Kyra Pretre ’24 had the next highest finish for the Bulldogs, earning fifth place in the mile with a time of 4:41.50. Linde Fonville ’26 earned sixth place finish in the 1000m, clocking in at 2:50.18, Juliette Kosmont ’27 took home sixth in the 60m with a 7.61-second finish, and Victoria Guerrer ’27 took home sixth in the 800m with a PR of 2:08.10. Team captain Isabella Bergloff ’24 earned eighth in the shot put with a PR of 13.57m.

The women’s relays performed strongly, with the 4×880 team consisting of Fonville, Pretre, Molly Harding ’26 and Kalista Villatoro ’27 taking sixth and the 4×440 team consisting of Mira Thakur ’24, Bridget Vitu ’25, Gloria Guerrier and Victoria Guerrier took third.

“Getting 8th place at Heps is never an ideal outcome, but there were some parts of the weekend that were promising for the years to come,” Captain Bergloff wrote to the News. “We saw more depth in our events than we’ve had in a while, with 7 individual athletes scoring, only two of which were seniors.”

The Bulldogs finish off their Indoor Season next weekend at the ECAC and IC4A Championships in Boston, Mass. on Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3.