The women’s lacrosse team secured an exhilarating victory against Stanford in their home opener, clinching the win with a thrilling last-second goal to start their 2024 season.

Yale Athletics

In their season opener at Reese Stadium, the Yale women’s lacrosse team (1–0, 0–0 Ivy) secured a thrilling 13–12 victory over Stanford University (1–2, 0–0 ACC) this past Saturday.

Right from the start, the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Cardinals promised to be a tight game.

The two teams traded goals throughout the first half, with the score tied on seven occasions before Stanford took an 8–7 lead into halftime.

The game saw contributions from various players, including goals from Jenna Collignon ’25, Taylor Everson ’25, Taylor Lane ’25 and Sky Carrasquillo ’25, showcasing Yale’s diverse offensive strengths. Everson, returning from a lacrosse-related kidney injury, rejoined the team for her first game since Feb. 25, 2023.

“The personal highlight of my weekend was stepping out again in my Yale jersey for the first time in almost a year,” Taylor Everson ’25 wrote to the News. “It felt so good to be back on the field with my teammates and competing in a real game again.”

Facing a three-point deficit with just over 14 minutes remaining, Yale rallied and outscored Stanford 4–0 in the final stretch.

Yale’s defense played a crucial role in the outcome of the game, causing turnovers that limited Stanford’s scoring opportunities. Katie Claire ’27, Molly McGuckin ’25 and Bella Saviano ’26 were key in stifling the Cardinal’s offense, keeping the Bulldogs in contention until the end.

Despite trailing six times, the Bulldogs displayed remarkable resilience, with Carrasquillo clinching the win with a game-winning goal just 3:53 before the final whistle.

“In the moment I didn’t realize I had the game winning goal because I was so focused on what we accomplished as a team,” Carrasquillo wrote to the News. “After realizing it though, it feels good, but it was a total team effort on both ends!”

Carrasquillo, Collignon and Chloe Conaghan ’24 each secured hat tricks in the Saturday game, while Everson, Lane, Katie Clare ’27 and Fallon Vaughn ’25 had one each.

Last time Yale and Stanford faced off was Apr. 1, 2017 at Reese Stadium, in which the Bulldogs beat the Cardinals 15–12.

The Bulldogs brought back the same excitement to Reese Stadium seven years later with their last-second win this past weekend.

Looking ahead, the Bulldogs will travel to Philadelphia to take on Temple University at noon on Saturday.