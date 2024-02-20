After maintaining a non-losing streak of four games, the Yale men’s hockey team fell to Colgate on Friday and lost in a shootout tie against Cornell.

The Bulldogs fell 5–2 to Colgate on Friday night and tied No. 12 Cornell 1–1 in regulation before losing 2–1 during the shootout.

The Yale men’s ice hockey team (10–14–2, 7–10–2 ECAC) lost to the Raiders (13–13–4, 10–6–2 ECAC) on Friday in Hamilton, NY, and tied the Big Red (16–4–5, 11–4–3 ECAC) on Saturday in Ithaca, NY. The loss and shootout loss took a hit to the Bulldogs’ record, ending their four-game streak of regulation and shootout wins.

The Elis entered the Friday matchup after a weekend of strong play against Brown, where Yale tallied a 3–1 win on Feb. 9. Colgate had previously lost 3–2 against Brown on Nov. 3, but the day following their contest against Yale, they dominated the Bears 4–2. Cornell also had just logged a 3–0 win against Brown on Feb. 16.

In its game against Colgate on Friday, the Elis started off scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period. Assisted by forward Henry Wagner ’24 on the penalty kill, forward Elan Bar-Lev-Wise ’26 entered from the blueline and shot past Colgate goaltender Carter Gylander’s glove side for the first Yale goal of the night.

Under ten minutes into the second period, Colgate forward Daniel Panetta passed to defenseman Dom Foglia in the Raiders’ defensive end. Foglia then made a long pass to forward Jack Schneider who netted Colgate’s equalizer.

Only 22 seconds later, Colgate defenseman Nick Anderson passed to forward Ross Mitton, who one-timed the puck into the goal to put Colgate in the lead. Three minutes later, Mitton passed to forward Simon Labelle in front of the goal, who launched the puck and raised Colgate’s lead to 3–1.

In the final frame, Raider forward Ethan Manderville received a cross-crease pass from Panetta and secured another point for Colgate. Answering back off the faceoff and on the powerplay, forward David Chen ’26 passed to defenseman Rhys Bentham ’27, who sent the puck over Gylander and into the net.

Colgate then tallied one more goal with 8.1 seconds remaining in the matchup, when Panetta, assisted by forward Brett Chorske and defenseman Reid Irwin, sent the puck into an empty net.

Goaltender Jack Stark ’27 made a total of 25 saves during the contest, in comparison to Gylander’s 16, and Bar-Lev-Wise went 6-of-9 in faceoffs.

On Saturday in their contest against Cornell at Lynah Rink, the Bulldogs tied Cornell 1–1, bringing the game to a shootout, where Yale fell 2–1.

Just over 16 minutes into the first period, Wagner shot on goal, which was blocked by Cornell goalie Ian Shane and picked up by forward Will Richter ’27, who slotted the puck into the goal. The goal was Richter’s first at Yale in his collegiate career and was the first allowed at even strength for Cornell since Feb. 2.

Under two minutes later, Cornell answered back with a goal by forward Tyler Catalano. Defenseman Hoyt Stanley attempted a shot during a 3-on-1, which hit the right post and was rebounded by Catalano to even the score.

While there were attempts to tally another goal by both teams throughout the game, neither squad secured another goal, leading to a shootout period. The first three shooters — Cornell forward Dalton Bancroft, Yale forward Will Dineen ’25 and Cornell forward Seger — each scored.

Chen and Catalano had unsuccessful attempts, as well as forward Ian Carpentier ’24, which ended the shootout with a Big Red 2–1 advantage. The win secured Cornell the Ivy League title for the 2023-2024 season, its fifth title in the last six seasons.

Cornell now has a 14-game unbeaten streak, which leads Division I men’s ice hockey. This is Cornell’s longest streak without a loss since the 2004-2005 season.

During the contest, Stark made 22 total saves in goal, and Wagner tallied his third assist of the season, logging points in both games last weekend.

The Bulldogs look forward to earning a win next weekend when they return home to New Haven to face another Ivy League opponent.

The Blue and White will next face Princeton (8–14–3, 6–10–2 ECAC) on Friday, Feb. 23 at Ingalls Rink. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.